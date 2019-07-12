SUEHR, SR. DAVID A.

Age 82, of Robinson Township, PA, passed on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Jane Suehr; Father of Julie (Thomas) Jakiel and David (Theresa) Suehr, Jr., Christopher Suehr, Gretchen (David) Dragich, Mary Renee Suehr, Suzanne (Marc) Miller, Kevin (Jennifer) Suehr, and the late Karl Nicholas Suehr; also survived by 11 grandchildren; brother of Raymond (Eileen) Suehr, of VA, and the late Katherine Bladel, Dorothy Rex, Peter, and Fr. Philip Suehr. David was proud of achieving his Eagle Scout rank with the Boy Scouts. David graduated from Duquesne University and served in the US Army stationed in France for 18 months. He then went on to establish his own business, Suehr Enterprises supplying the Catholic Diocese and local public schools with schools supplies. David was very involved with community service as a former Robinson Commissioner, one of the founding fathers of the Robinson Emergency Medical Services, original founder of the Holy Trinity PTG, life-time member of the Forest Grove Fire Department. Family and friends will gather on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Twp.