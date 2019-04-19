|
THOMPSON DAVID A.
Of Verona, age 66, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. David was the son of Esther Davis Thompson and the late Chester Thompson; father of Betty Faye Thompson, and Hank Thompson; sibling of four brothers and two sisters; dear friend of Patty Blake and Marti DeWalt. David served our country as a Navy Veteran. David's arrangements will be private and have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Avenue, Oakmont, PA 15139. Online condolences may be forwarded to englishfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019