Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID BRANDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID ALAN BRANDT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID ALAN BRANDT Obituary
BRANDT DAVID ALAN

Age 67, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, formerly of Baldwin. Husband of the late Jeanine Nassif; brother of Charles (Star) Brandt, Judy Lacsher (Ken Davis), John (Karen) Brandt II. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Dave was a 1970 graduate of Baldwin High School. Funeral services were held at the convenience of Dave's family. Arrangements handled by the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -