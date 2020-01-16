|
|
BRANDT DAVID ALAN
Age 67, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, formerly of Baldwin. Husband of the late Jeanine Nassif; brother of Charles (Star) Brandt, Judy Lacsher (Ken Davis), John (Karen) Brandt II. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Dave was a 1970 graduate of Baldwin High School. Funeral services were held at the convenience of Dave's family. Arrangements handled by the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020