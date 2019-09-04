Home

Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:30 PM
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
DAVID ALAN LIPPERT

DAVID ALAN LIPPERT Obituary
LIPPERT DAVID ALAN

Age 59, Herminie, September 2, 2019. Born December 15, 1959 in Pittsburgh, son of late Albert J. Jr. and June Zirngible Lippert. Retired from Vantana Window Co., as an Angle Cutter. Husband of Kimberly Piterski Lippert; father of Marty (Jena) Ritter of Herminie, David Lippert of Claridge, Krystle (Eddie) Ritenour of Ruffs Dale, Donald (Kelsie) Lippert of Pittsburgh, Ellyce (Matt) Patton of KY, Mitchell Ritter and Ashley Miller of Irwin, Elizabeth Lippert of Charleroi; numerous grandchildren; brother of Gary (Debbie) Lippert of OH, Albert (Tammy) Lippert of Finleyville, Kathy Weaver of Belle Vernon, June (Cory) Weiskircher of Shartelsville, Heather (Ben) Beckinger of West Mifflin; son in law of Theresa Piterski and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by brother Brian Lippert. Visitation Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-5:30 p.m. funeral services at 5:30 p.m. in the Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Route 136 Madison. Arrangements by BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME and PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS. www.parzynskifuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
