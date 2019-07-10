Home

Of West Mifflin on July 7, 2019, age 23. Beloved son of David, Sr. and Susan (Levkus) Hertzler; grandson of William and Eleanor Hertzler; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends; and his four faithful dogs, Eddie, Igor, Baby and Dozer. Friends received SAVOLSKIS - WASIK - GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, 2 p.m. with Pastor Josh Green. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15207. www.sgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
