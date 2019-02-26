Home

DAVID ALLEN "DADO" BESONG

DAVID ALLEN "DADO" BESONG Obituary
BESONG DAVID ALLEN "DADO"

Age 65, of McKees Rocks, gave so much of himself to others until there was no more to give. Dado lost his battle with cancer on February 25, 2019 and has joined his mother and loved ones in heaven. He is now free of pain and driving his Corvette on country roads. He was born October 1, 1953 in Sewickley, PA to the late William E. and Viola (Sharf) Besong. He was one of ten children, attended Quaker Valley Schools and resided in McKees Rocks. He was a salvage yard operator for Trapp and Webb Salvage Yard, McKees Rocks. Dado is survived by his siblings, Kathy (Dennis) Swarmer of Beaver Falls, Beverly (James) Rupert of Emsworth, Janet (Jack) Crain of New Kensington, Darla Besong of New Castle, William (Carolee) Besong of Ambridge, Gerald Besong of Fair Oaks, Hugh (Nancy) Besong of Ohioville, Jay (Lori) Besong of Fair Oaks, Steven Besong of Fair Oaks; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; close friends, Debbie (Armond) Trapuzzano, Puff McCarthy, Paul Goerman, and Terry Soman. Friends will be received Wednesday and Thursday from 2 - 8 p.m., in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME,  833 Kennedy Drive,  Ambridge  where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank the staff Dr. Robert Schillo and his staff for their compassion  and exceptional  care extended to Dado. Online condolences can be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
