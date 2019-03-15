MILANAK DAVID ANDREW

Age 71, of Brentwood, on March 11, 2019. Cherished son of Emily (Mroczka) and the late Andrew Milanak; loving father of Jesse (Lindsay) Milanak; former spouse of Zamina Milanak; brother of Damian and Daniel (Susan) Milanak and the late Diane (Charles) Crispell; also survived by six nephews and one niece. A Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. David was a retired postal worker for the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed fishing and being on the lake. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). Interment and full military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.DAV.org. View and share condolences at:

warcholfuneralhome.com