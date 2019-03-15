Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID MILANAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID ANDREW MILANAK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID ANDREW MILANAK Obituary
MILANAK DAVID ANDREW

Age 71, of Brentwood, on March 11, 2019.  Cherished son of Emily (Mroczka) and the late Andrew Milanak; loving father of Jesse (Lindsay) Milanak; former spouse of Zamina Milanak; brother of Damian and Daniel (Susan) Milanak and the late Diane (Charles) Crispell; also survived by six nephews and one niece.  A Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.  David was a retired postal worker for the U.S. Postal Service.  He enjoyed fishing and being on the lake.  Family and friends received on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  Interment and full military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.DAV.org View and share condolences at:


warcholfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now