PEGHER DAVID ANDREW

Age 47, of Hummelstown, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center. Born Tuesday, May 27, 1971, in Okinowa, Japan, he was the son of David J. and Rachael (Radakovic) Pegher of Pittsburgh. He was married 21 years to Kimberly M. (Lotts) Pegher. David graduated from Central Catholic High School, earned a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University and his teaching certification from Chatham College. He had his M.Ed. from Wilkes University. David was a third grade teacher for 23 years. As an Artist in Residence at Transitional Infant Care in Pittsburgh, he published the National Journal of Nursing Award-Winning book, "Baby Hands & Baby Feet." David was an active volunteer with the Hummelstown Swim Team and the Lebanon Valley Otters Swim Teams, as well as at church and anywhere he could lend a hand. In addition to his wife, David is survived by two children, Mia and Jacob Pegher; two brothers, Christopher Pegher and wife Laura of Mt. Vernon, VA, Matthew Pegher and wife Sylvia Kolibal of Sparta, NJ; and two sisters, Jennifer Tallant and husband David of Hagerstown, MD, and Julie Tanouye and husband Shane of Pittsburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 359 W. Areba Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033 at 10 a.m. Viewing will be held Friday at ROTHERMEL-FINKENBINDER FUNERAL HOME, 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Interment will be in Hershey Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to the David A. Pegher Memorial Benefit Fund at https://sites.google.com/view/davidapeghermemorialfund/home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.