Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
DAVID ANTHONY MEUTZ

DAVID ANTHONY MEUTZ Obituary
MEUTZ DAVID ANTHONY

Age 73, of Oakdale, PA, passed away on November 28, 2019, in his home. He was born on November 4, 1946, in Canonsburg, PA, the son of the late Tony and Virginia Craig Meutz. David was an Army Reserves Veteran and an auto mechanic for Meutz Auto Service in North Fayette Twp. Mr. Meutz is survived by his sons; Cory Meutz of Carnegie, Matt Meutz of Carnegie,  Ty Meutz of Carnegie, and Robert Meutz; and one sister, Nancy Kelly of Monroeville. All arrangements have been entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. AND CREMATORY, 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale, PA (724-926-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
