|
|
ROCCO DAVID ANTHONY
Age 30, a Pittsburgh South Side resident passed peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born on February 27, 1989, David was the son of Tony Rocco and Linda (Meinert) Rocco; brother of Diana Rocco of Tampa, Florida and brother of Greg Rocco of Pittsburgh. He was preceded by his grandparents, Dominic Rocco, Dolores (Corton) Rocco and Nancy (Meier) Meinert of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by his grandfather, Bob Meinert of Neville Island. David was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and was an exceedingly creative and successful designer. David enjoyed music, traveling, skiing, and all forms of art, including tattoo art and was a drummer in several bands, most recently Some Kind of Animal. David's many talents, strong will, passion for living life his way and loyalty were an inspiration for his family and friends. David is deeply loved and will be greatly missed. The family will hold a private memorial service for David. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CORE, Center for Organ Recovery and Education at 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or www.core.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020