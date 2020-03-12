SCHMIDT DAVID B.
On Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen (Livingston) Schmidt; loving father of Donna (Al) Hartson, Barbara (Ken) Hunkele, David (Priscilla) Schmidt, Jr., Bev (Jim) Haller, and Doug (Rene) Schmidt; grandfather of seventeen grandchildren; great-grandfather of twenty-one; and one great-grandchild due in July. Preceded in death by eight siblings. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a Funeral Service at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to .