TRUMP DAVID B.
Age 74, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, of Mt. Lebanon. Beloved husband of 36 years to Etta Trump; loving father of David, Jr. (Valerie) Trump, Paul (Chris) Trump, Jennifer (John) Geyer, Barbara Beebout, Deborah (Don) Pitulski and James (Debra) Beebout; proud pap of Kyla Trump, Tommy Sanders, Brittany (Jim) Ritchie, Samantha Wilson, Octavia Gregory, Dale (Stephanie) Pitulski, Ashley Pitulski, Madison Beebout and Noah Beebout. Son of Arlene and the late John Trump. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren, two expected great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his grandson, Jonathan Wilson. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019