Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID TRUMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID B. TRUMP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID B. TRUMP Obituary
TRUMP DAVID B.

Age 74, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, of Mt. Lebanon. Beloved husband of 36 years to Etta Trump; loving father of David, Jr. (Valerie) Trump, Paul (Chris) Trump, Jennifer (John) Geyer, Barbara Beebout, Deborah (Don) Pitulski and James (Debra) Beebout; proud pap of Kyla Trump, Tommy Sanders, Brittany (Jim) Ritchie, Samantha Wilson, Octavia Gregory, Dale (Stephanie) Pitulski, Ashley Pitulski, Madison Beebout and Noah Beebout. Son of Arlene and the late John Trump. Also survived by seven great-grandchildren, two expected great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his grandson, Jonathan Wilson. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -