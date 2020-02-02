|
WOLFF DAVID BOYD
Age 76, of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of JoAnn C. (Senkinc) Wolff; son of the late Emil and Mary (Body) Wolff; father of David Wolff, Jr., Kari (Wolff) Iacono, stepfather of Christine (Craig) Chodor; brother of Duane (Elizabeth) Wolff, Sr., Emil Wolff, Jr., late Dwight Wolff and late Debbie Kirchner; grandfather of Jordan Iacono and Madelyn Chodor. David grew up in Brentwood, graduated from Slippery Rock University, and retired from Cambridge Lee Industries with 35 years service. He enjoyed scuba diving, traveling and spending time with his family. Services will be private by the family. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., entrusted with the Wolff family arrangements.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020