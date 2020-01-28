|
DONALD DAVID BRIAN
Born on October 27, 1963, David went to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was a graduate of South Hills High School class of 1981. He went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Communication from Slippery Rock University in 1986. In 2005, Dave earned his Master's degree in Speech & Language Pathology from Duquesne University.Dave was a warrior battling Multiple Sclerosis for many, many years. He was the beloved husband of Kristy L. (Strehlau) Donald, who he loved very much; they would have celebrated their 12-year anniversary this Valentine's Day. He was the father of Jackson and Samantha, who became his world. He loved his family deeply. On a lighter note, Dave instilled in his children his love for the movie series, Star Wars. Dave, Kristy and the children were blessed to make a trip to Disney World a few weeks before he was hospitalized with complications of his illness.Dave was the son of Bonnie (Mohapp) Donald and the late David H. Donald; the brother of Scott Donald (Shelley), Doug Donald (Pam), Holly Torbic (Darren), and Hope Diggins (Joe); son-in-law of Ron Siegel (the late Darryl), and the late Ron Strehlau; and brother-in-law of Traci Dahl (Brian). Dave is survived by many nieces and nephews. Dave's family is ever grateful for the outstanding, loving care provided to him by his home health team of Dana (his nurse), Laura (his CNA), and Teresa (his Physical Therapist). This team of professionals became like family to them. In the words of Dave's professor, Dr. Mikeal Kimelman, "As a Speech & Language Pathology (SLP) grad student at Duquesne University, Dave committed to learning. He was recognized by his fellow students with the 2005 Heart, Mind, and Spirit Award in part for being 'The most motivated and enthusiastic student in our program – and for putting his heart into everything he does. Dave was passionately committed to his whole family as a husband, father, son and brother – as well as his deep dedication to his professional clients and patients. May Dave's memory be a blessing to all." A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Burial is private. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made toward Jackson and Samantha's education (checks may be made to "Kristy Donald," memo line "Education Fund"). Please add or view tributes at
