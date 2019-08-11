|
BECHTOL DAVID BRUCE
Age 62, of Penn Hills, on Monday August 5th. Son of the late George A. Bechtol, Jr. and Barbara B. Bechtol. Survived by his brother, George B "Brad" Bechtol; and wife, Pamela Randig; sister, Barbara Nolan; niece, Samantha Martin; nephew, James Nolan, and Gracie the Cat. Dave enjoyed cooking early on and decided to attend Pittsburgh Institute of Culinary Arts to further advance his skills. After graduating, worked primarily in the hotel and institutional industry, working with some of the finest chefs, cooks and kitchen staff in the Pittsburgh area. On several occasions, he was invited to help with catering events for the Pirates and Penguins and successfully participated in several local rib cook offs. When Dave wasn't creating culinary delights, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camp fires, boating, and always made time for his beloved Pittsbugh Steelers. Dave will be missed by friends and family. There will be no visitation, a family service will be held privately. Internment will take place at Homewood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019