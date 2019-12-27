Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
DAVID BURKE

DAVID BURKE Obituary
BURKE DAVID

Age 79, of Eighty Four, PA formerly of Pittsburgh on December 20, 2019. Son of the late Emil and Arline Burke; loving husband and best friend of Mildred; beloved father to Eve (Pat); loving stepfather to Colleen (Mark) and Lori (Robert); beloved Pap-Pap to Colby and Chloe; loving brother to Edward. Dave was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dave was an accomplished and talented finished carpenter. He also loved to dance to his oldies music and ride in his gold wing Trike. Dave enjoyed bow hunting deer and fly fishing. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the or the Parkinson's Foundation. Friends and family welcome Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. at FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Funeral Services will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
