Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID BALCER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID C. BALCER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DAVID C. BALCER Obituary
BALCER DAVID C.

Age 66, suddenly on Friday, April 26, 2019, of Arlington. He is survived by his mother, Dolores Balcer-Miller; his brothers, Stephen Balcer and Carl Balcer; his sisters, Cheryl Balcer-Woollett and Christine Prendergast; also survived by his step-daughter, Teri Cataldo-Fazio; step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral service is private. Funeral arrangements made by the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now