BALCER DAVID C.
Age 66, suddenly on Friday, April 26, 2019, of Arlington. He is survived by his mother, Dolores Balcer-Miller; his brothers, Stephen Balcer and Carl Balcer; his sisters, Cheryl Balcer-Woollett and Christine Prendergast; also survived by his step-daughter, Teri Cataldo-Fazio; step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral service is private. Funeral arrangements made by the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019