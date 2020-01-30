|
FITZGERALD, JR. DAVID C.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (Gray) Fitzgerald; loving father of Christopher D. Fitzgerald and Jennifer L. (Rick Matscherz) Fitzgerald; devoted grandfather of Alannah Fitzgerald and Levi Matscherz; son of the late David C. and Dorothy A. (Clark) Fitzgerald, Sr.; brother of Carole (William) Morgan and Eileen (the late Gregory) Gardner; uncle of Justin Tomaszewski, Gregory Gardner and Matthew Gardner. David was a retired Allegheny County Corrections Officer and a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Air Force. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, there will be no visitations and Final Prayers of Commendation will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park on Saturday, Feburary 1, 2020, in the Mausoleum Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at the cemetery. If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020