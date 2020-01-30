Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID FITZGERALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID C. FITZGERALD Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID C. FITZGERALD Jr. Obituary
FITZGERALD, JR. DAVID C.

Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann (Gray) Fitzgerald; loving father of Christopher D. Fitzgerald and Jennifer L. (Rick Matscherz) Fitzgerald; devoted grandfather of Alannah Fitzgerald and Levi  Matscherz; son of the late David C. and Dorothy A. (Clark) Fitzgerald, Sr.; brother of Carole (William) Morgan and Eileen (the late Gregory) Gardner; uncle of Justin Tomaszewski, Gregory Gardner and Matthew Gardner.  David was a retired Allegheny County Corrections Officer and a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Air Force. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227,  there will be no visitations and Final Prayers of Commendation will be held at Jefferson Memorial Park on Saturday, Feburary 1, 2020, in the Mausoleum Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Everyone please meet at the cemetery.  If desired, family suggests contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -