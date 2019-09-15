|
HANSON DAVID C.
Age 81, of Bethel Park, PA, died on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Clair Hospital. He was born in Chicago, IL, on July 25, 1938, the son of Charles and Maybelle Hanson. He married Shirley J. Ginder in 1960. He is survived by three children, including Elaine Fite of Northborough, MA, Mark Hanson (wife Natali) of Phoenix, AZ, and Kevin Hanson (wife Jennifer) of Furlong, PA; six grandchildren, Danielle Morris, Gabrielle Hanson, Ian Fite, Ryan Fite, Connor Hanson, Braden Hanson; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Faith and Gavin; two brothers, Jonathan and Philip Hanson; and one sister, Deborah DeSalvo. An Evans Scholarship enabled him to graduate from the University of Illinois in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army in Baumholder, West Germany and then moved to Pittsburgh, PA to work for Harbison Walker. He graduated from Duquesne University law school in 1967 and afterwards began an intellectual property law career at the Webb law firm where he retired as a full partner in January of 2019 after 51 years of distinguished service. David was at times First Reader of The First Church of Christ Scientist in Mt. Lebanon and was the treasurer of the Pittsburgh Christian Science reading room for many years. A private ceremony for the family will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation at 1 Briar Rd., Golf, IL 60029 or online at wgaesf.org. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019