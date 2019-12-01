|
JENKINS DAVID C.
David C. Jenkins passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 while at home. He was 53 years old born May 23, 1966 in Morgantown, WV to Charles and Bernice Jenkins. He graduated from Saint Francis de Sales high school in 1984 and West Virginia University in 1988 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace engineering. While employed at Lockheed Martin, David participated in over 25 space shuttle launches during his three-year tenure at the Kennedy Space Center. He then returned to WVU earning his Juris Doctor degree in 1994. David was a devoted father with a unique sense of humor who loved spending time with, participating in, and recognizing milestones of family and friends throughout his life. David joined Eckert Seamans law firm in 1999, and served as an attorney in the firm's Intellectual Property Group. He focused his practice in the preparation and prosecution of U.S. and foreign patent applications for mechanical and electronic arts. David also volunteered at the University of Pittsburgh sharing his knowledge of Patent Law with students. David was a former law clerk to the Honorable Frederick P. Stamp, Jr. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia. David was preceded in death by his father Dr. Charles R. Jenkins. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Rebecca Glaser of Forest Hills, PA; stepdaughter, Nina Gettemy, Cincinnati, OH; stepson, Anton Bubolz, Burbank, CA; mother, Bernice Jenkins of Charleston, WV; brothers, James (Janet) Jenkins of Charleston, WV, Roger (Christine) Jenkins of Parker, CO, and sister, Jolyn (Charlie) Rutledge of Amesbury, MA. He is also survived by nephews, Shane Jenkins, Dublin, Ireland, Alec Jenkins, Parker, CO, Adam Rutledge, Amesbury, MA; and nieces, Allison Rutledge, Paintsville, KY and Elizabeth Rutledge, Amesbury, MA. Family, friends, and others whose lives David touched are invited to the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale, PA for a memorial service Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 3 p.m. to honor David's life and reminisce. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's name may be made to the ASPCA https://www.aspca.org or to Reading is FUNdamental, Pittsburgh http://www.rifpittsburgh.org/donate.