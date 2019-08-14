|
|
JONES DAVID C.
Age 72, of Canonsburg, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Canonsburg Hospital. He was born December 12, 1946, in Washington, the son of the late Charles Jones and Kathryn Baer Jones. A 1964 graduate of Trinity High School, David retired from the U.S. Airforce as a Master Sergeant. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 2009. Mr. Jones was a member of the Church of the Atonement in Carnegie and the American Legion Post #175. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, NASCAR, playing darts and traveling. On January 31, 2006, he married Fran M. Johler Wolford Jones, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Daniel (Queena) Jones of Carlisle, PA and Jarrod (Amy) Jones of Miami, FL. Deceased are two brothers, Donald and Richard Jones. Friends will be received Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Ave, Washington, where services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Benjamin "Ben" Wright officiating. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church of the Atonement, 618 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106 or Disabled Veterans, VA Regional Office, 1000 Liberty Ave., Room 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019