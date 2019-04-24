|
|
SHIMMELL DAVID C.
Of Turtle Creek, age 53, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Peg (Moreman) Shimmell for 11 years; treasured son of Myrna (Funk) Shimmell of North Versailles; dear brother of Gary (Lisa), Jim (Margaret), Scott and Mark (Jenny) Shimmell. David was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a retired employee of Thermal Window and Doors in Murrysville. Automobiles were his passion, as he was an avid NASCAR devotee and enjoyed repairing and caring for his own vehicles. Friends are welcome on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/ MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Memorial Service will take place at 7 p.m., followed by a Presentation of Military Honors.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019