WILSON DAVID C.

Of South Park, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, age 91, beloved husband for 70 years of Dorothy (Graham) Wilson; loving father of David "DJ" Wilson (Cathy) and Linda Wilson-Fuoco (Michael), grandfather of Dante; son of the late Everett and Margaret (Koeffler) Wilson; brother of the late George (Becky), Donald and Walter Wilson, Peg Rettinger (Ed), Mary Agnes Dold (Ralph) and Anna Mae Walker (Clyde); brother-in-law of Lois Wilson and Janet Wilson; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. David was the owner and co-founder of David C. Wilson Construction. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local #230 for 72 years and was employed with Brunswick Inc. Bowling for 17 years. David was a member of St. Valentine Church and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. A Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Valentine Church with a burial in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements handled privately by DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME.