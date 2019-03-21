Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1 Parish Place
Moon Township, PA
View Map
DAVID CARLTON STILWELL Obituary
STILWELL DAVID CARLTON

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Family and loved ones were at his bedside. He was born in Braddock on Oct. 30, 1930 to the late John Stilwell and Rose (Stock) Stilwell. Dave proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. On the day of his discharge, May 7, 1960, he married Patricia Lisanti. After 55 years of marriage, Patricia passed away in Sept. of 2015. Amongst her papers, were found the notes from more than half century ago, that David mailed her daily, for almost a year, counting down the days until their wedding. David is survived by Joseph Stilwell (Monika) of New York, John Stilwell (Joanne) of Colorado, Maria Brooks (William) of Maine, David Stilwell (Susan) of Connecticut, and Anne Forman (Christopher) of Maryland; by grandchildren, Benjamin, Luke, David, Sophia, Joseph, Deva, Oliver, Michael, Benjamin, Jesse, Samantha, Daniel, Jesse, and Gregory. David is also survived by his younger sister Loretta Capets of Fredericksburg, VA. After retiring from Weirton Steel in 1988, Dave worked as a gardener for the next 20 years. He attended daily mass for most of his adult life. He was a founding parishioner at St. Margaret Mary Church and Scout Master of Troup #905. Dave was an expert marksman who won scores of awards in shooting competitions as a young man. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-6:30 p.m. and Prayer Service from 6:30-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1 Parish Place, Moon Township, PA 15108. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family asks donations in Dave's name be made to St. Margaret Mary Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
