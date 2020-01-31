Home

DAVID CHARLES "LEW" LEWANEWSKY

DAVID CHARLES "LEW" LEWANEWSKY Obituary
Age 64, of Bellevue, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was the loving father of Desiree Lewanewsky; devoted brother and best friend of Darlene (Danny) Ryan; brother of Marilyn (Gary) Skrocki, Michele (Nelson) Macey, Michael Mudler, the late Bobby Lewanewsky and the late Sis (surv. Bill) Murray; special uncle of Mandy, Amy, Brian, his best buddy, Marissa, Isabelle, Chris Ann, Chad and Denise; and a son of the late Wasyl "Chuck" and Martha Lewanewsky. Lew retired from the US Army. He loved watching his sports and was the Penguins' biggest fan. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, uncle, friend. He will be dearly missed by many. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be to the St. Jude Foundation, www.stjude.org. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
