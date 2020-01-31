|
|
LEWANEWSKY DAVID CHARLES "LEW"
Age 64, of Bellevue, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was the loving father of Desiree Lewanewsky; devoted brother and best friend of Darlene (Danny) Ryan; brother of Marilyn (Gary) Skrocki, Michele (Nelson) Macey, Michael Mudler, the late Bobby Lewanewsky and the late Sis (surv. Bill) Murray; special uncle of Mandy, Amy, Brian, his best buddy, Marissa, Isabelle, Chris Ann, Chad and Denise; and a son of the late Wasyl "Chuck" and Martha Lewanewsky. Lew retired from the US Army. He loved watching his sports and was the Penguins' biggest fan. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, uncle, friend. He will be dearly missed by many. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be to the St. Jude Foundation, www.stjude.org. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020