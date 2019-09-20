|
|
MCCLURE, SR. DAVID CHARLES
David Charles McClure, Sr., age 64, of Erie, passed away on September 16, 2019. Born in Wilkinsburg, PA on May 19, 1955, he was a son of the late Lewis and Fay (Deal) McClure. David was a loving father. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. David enjoyed life and having fun. He is survived by his son, David C. McClure, Jr. and his wife Brooke of Pittsburgh; his former wife and friend Patty McClure; his former mother in law Mary Leigh Sciulli; his brothers, John McClure, Lewis McClure and his wife Sandy, and Jeff McClure and his wife Athena. He is also survived by his grandson, Liam McClure and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister in law, Dawne McClure. There will be no viewing or visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. ASKINS CREMATION FUNERAL SERVICES, Erie, PA is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019