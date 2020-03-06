WILEY DAVID DONALD

It is with profound and deep sadness that we share our loss with you that David Donald Wiley, a husband, father, grandfather and brother was raised up to his Heavenly Father on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was 58 and made his home in Graniteville, SC. Born in Sewickley on April 16, 1961, he was one of two to the late Donald Gilbert and Dolores Ann (McGuire) Wiley. He grew up in Moon Township and graduated from Moon Area High School. He went on to obtain his vocational certificate, Journeyman's Papers and ongoing continuing education. He was an engineer machinist in the Manufacturing Industry working for MSA in Cranberry, MOX Savannah River Site Nuclear Facility and most recently employed with Winbro Group Technologies in Rock Hill, SC. He married the love of his life, Brenda Lee (Smith) Wiley on August 22, 1981. They had four devoted children: Brittan Lee (Wiley) (Joseph Paul) Curigliano of Moon Township; Garrett David (Bekah Louise Schermerhorn) Wiley of Moon Township; Derek David Wiley and Austin David Wiley both of Graniteville, SC; and seven adored grandchildren. He is also survived by his cherished sister, Diane Susan (Wiley) Pastorius of Summerville, SC. Brenda and David enjoyed traveling but their greatest passion was spending time with family. David's hobbies included fishing, dirt bike riding and softball. We will never be the same but we will always carry David in our hearts. Please keep us in prayer. Visitation Sunday, 1-6 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TWP., 981 Brodhead Rd. where service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Rev. Ron Schermerhorn and Rev. Gary Smith, officiating. Arrangements by McDONALD AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.