CARNAHAN DAVID E.

Age 76, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Sunday, March 17th at his home. Born January 24, 1943, in McKeesport; son of the late Glenn E. and Nancy Mae (Hayden) Carnahan; beloved husband of 55 years to Mary Jane (Matuschek) Carnahan; loving father of David (Jennifer), Michael, and the late Dr. Brian Carnahan; dearest "Pap" to grandchildren Michael, Gavin, Patrick, Liam, Megan, William and Nathaniel, and cherished father‐in‐law to Maria Witt, Sandra Carnahan, Paula Carnahan‐Kuhns and the late Lisa Otrosina; best friend to his canine companion Grady. David earned a BS in metallurgical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from WVU. He was the Vice President and General Manager of Penna Flame Industries in Zelienople; being employed there for 30 years. David was an avid tennis player with the Elizabeth Tennis Club, and a passionate Civil War buff. He successfully battled type‐I diabetes for 63 years. He was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX‐JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME on Friday, March 22nd, from 2‐4 p.m. and 7‐9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, 12 p.m., at St. Michael's Church in Elizabeth Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made out to "Auburn University Foundation" for the "Dr. Brian J. Carnahan Memorial Endowment" (memo line) and mailed to the College of Engineering Office of Development c/o Ross Beitzel, 1320 Shelby Center, Auburn AL. 36849. Or online at http://tiny.cc/briancarnahan. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com