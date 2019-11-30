Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
412-661-5916
More Obituaries for DAVID ELLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID E. "EDDIE" ELLIS

DAVID E. "EDDIE" ELLIS Obituary
ELLIS DAVID E. "EDDIE"

David E. Ellis "Eddie" was born September 10, 1937, to Velma E. Ellis Harris and Joseph H. Ellis in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was an only child who enjoyed a fun-filled youth growing up in Pittsburgh with his cousins. After graduating from Schenley High School, he became a proud member of the United States Air Force. He served his country and was a proud veteran. After his service in the Air Force, he was employed by the Department of Defense in Cleveland, Ohio as a computer programming supervisor for over 30 years. He was a devoted son, and following his retirement, he returned to Pittsburgh to care for his ailing mother. He was an exceptional man with a wry sense of humor. He was extremely intelligent and exceptionally organized. He was an avid reader and a brilliant poet. He enjoyed classical music, and he loved baseball with a passion. He enjoyed playing the sport in his youth and watching loyally as a fan in his later years. He was politically active as a volunteer and a prolific letter writer to elected officials. He also enjoyed listening to talk radio and calling in with all of the answers. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a loving daughter, Carla A. McCarty, along with other relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave. 15206 where Memorial Service will begin at 1 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
