GREINER DAVID E.
Age 44, unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019. Son of the late Harold and Sandra (Stiegler) Greiner; beloved father of Cheyenna Senchisen, Kaylie Senchisen and Kelsey Senchisen; brother of Sherry (Brian McBurney) Lardo, Butch (Dana) Greiner and the late Michael Greiner. The family will receive visitors Thursday 3-7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. www.obriensfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019