J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Age 62, of Hempfield Twp. died unexpectedly Tuesday March 5, 2019 in New York. He was born August 26, 1956, in McKeesport a son of Ann Johnston, of North Huntingdon and Earle (Dee) Guffey, of Naples, Fla. He was employed in the family business Johnston the Florist which meant the world to him. He was an avid gardener, a Harley enthusiast and a very energetic story teller; a Steeler fan and a season ticket holder. David loved to travel with his wife and friends; he loved the last three years that he spent in Naples Fl. He was fiercely loyal and he had a "guy" for everything. He is preceded in death by a brother Mark Johnston Guffey Sr. David is also survived by his wife Dawn Guffey; children Christopher Guffey, of White Oak, Joshua Guffey, of Pittsburgh, Dr. Matthew Cognetti, of Bethesda, MD, Dr. Daniel Cognetti, of San Antonio TX; a grandchild Hayden; brothers Steve (Michelle) Guffey and Andrew (Amy) Guffey all of North Huntingdon and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. 805 Pennsylvania Avenue Irwin. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. To send on line condolences please visit


www.ottfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
