DAVID E. KELSCH

Age 81, of Ross Twp., on Thursday, April 30, 2019. Husband of the late Mary M. (Duerstein); brother of Edward J. Kelsch; also survived by relatives and friends. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church on Friday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Church or the Parkinson's Foundation.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
