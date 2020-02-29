Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID KRATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID E. KRATT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KRATT DAVID E.

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, David E., age 79, of Crafton. Beloved husband of Dianne Trievel Kratt. Loving father of Shari (Toby) Baker, Elaine (Tim) Bisson and Dennis Dressler. Dear grandfather of Reed, Gage, Gabrielle and Cora Baker and Anthony and Adrian Bisson. Brother of Edward (Carol) Kratt. Dave was a United States Coast Guard veteran, a retired Battalion Chief with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, a retired State Fire Marshall at Woodville and Mayview State Hospitals and was currently serving as Assistant Chief with the Crafton V.F.D. where he was a 30 year member. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. Crafton V.F.D. service will be at the funeral home on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Interment, with military honors, will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.


www.hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -