KRATT DAVID E.
On Thursday, February 27, 2020, David E., age 79, of Crafton. Beloved husband of Dianne Trievel Kratt. Loving father of Shari (Toby) Baker, Elaine (Tim) Bisson and Dennis Dressler. Dear grandfather of Reed, Gage, Gabrielle and Cora Baker and Anthony and Adrian Bisson. Brother of Edward (Carol) Kratt. Dave was a United States Coast Guard veteran, a retired Battalion Chief with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, a retired State Fire Marshall at Woodville and Mayview State Hospitals and was currently serving as Assistant Chief with the Crafton V.F.D. where he was a 30 year member. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. Crafton V.F.D. service will be at the funeral home on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Interment, with military honors, will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020