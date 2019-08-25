|
PAIANI DAVID E.
Age 62, of McDonald, on August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Rita (Angotti) Paiani; loving father of John (Dina) Paiani, Janelle Paiani, Anthony (Amy) DallaPiazza, Angela (Tom) Wellman and Christa (Ryan) Unik; cherished son of Kathryn C. (Chieffalo) and the late Oscar J. Paiani; brother of Carmella (George Rooney) Paiani and Robert (Sheryl) Paiani; proud grandfather of five. David was an Eagle Scout with Troop 511, South Park, and retired in 2018 after almost 20 years with Alarmax. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019