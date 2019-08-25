Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
DAVID E. PAIANI


1957 - 2019
DAVID E. PAIANI Obituary
PAIANI DAVID E.

Age 62, of McDonald, on August 22, 2019.  Beloved husband of Rita (Angotti) Paiani; loving father of John (Dina) Paiani, Janelle Paiani, Anthony (Amy) DallaPiazza, Angela (Tom) Wellman and Christa (Ryan) Unik; cherished son of Kathryn C. (Chieffalo) and the late Oscar J. Paiani; brother of Carmella (George Rooney) Paiani and Robert (Sheryl) Paiani; proud grandfather of five.  David was an Eagle Scout with Troop 511, South Park, and retired in 2018 after almost 20 years with Alarmax.  Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
