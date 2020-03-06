REESE DAVID E.
Age 64, retired Executive Director for the department of Public Welfare, 30 years. Beloved husband of 27 years to Marva Reese; father of Amber Jackson, stepson, Anthony Hill; brother of Donald, Judy, Darlene, Joyce, Frieda Reese; and an adorable granddaughter, Jaliyah; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave. Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral ceremony Monday, March 9th 11 a.m. in the Chapel, followed by cremation rites.