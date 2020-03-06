DAVID E. REESE (1956 - 2020)
Service Information
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA
15221
(412)-241-7998
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
View Map
Obituary
REESE DAVID E.

Age 64, retired Executive Director for the department of Public Welfare, 30 years. Beloved husband of 27 years to Marva Reese; father of Amber Jackson, stepson, Anthony Hill; brother of Donald, Judy, Darlene, Joyce, Frieda Reese; and an adorable granddaughter, Jaliyah; and a host of relatives. Friends may call Sunday, March 8, 2020, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave. Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral ceremony Monday, March 9th 11 a.m. in the Chapel, followed by cremation rites.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
