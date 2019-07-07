WANTUCK DAVID E.

Age 74, of Munhall, passed away suddenly on July 2, 2019. Loving husband, David is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa of 20 years; daughter, Michelle (Matt) Haley; brother, Edward M. (Ann) Wantuck; Best Poppy Ever to Kate Ezar and Faith Haley; brothers-in-law, Henry (Bonnie) Kelly, Chuck (Bev) Kelly, and George (Elizabeth) Leach; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Wantuck; mother, Lee R. Wantuck; and brother, Rick Wantuck. David thoroughly loved going to the range with his buddies and cooking for his granddaughters. He was very friendly and made friends with everyone he came into contact with, making them laugh. David served the military honorably as a Radioman for the US Navy. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 7, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, 9:00 a.m., at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. A Graveside service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at Saint Michael's Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., 2729 18th Street Extension, Pittsburgh 15210. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.