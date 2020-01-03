|
WEINEL, JR. DAVID E.
On December 30, 2019, age 67, of Pine Township, passed away peacefully at home. Son of the late David and Dorothy Weinel; beloved husband of Linda Weinel (Sheba); loving father of Joseph D. (Madeleine) Weinel; Brother of Faith Huggins (Stanley) and Gloria Stultz; Grandfather of his first grandchild, Jaxon David Weinel due in March and his dog Remmi. He loved hunting, fishing and gardening. David was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 and North Hills Masonic Lodge No. 716. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made in David's name to Perry Highway Evangelical Lutheran Church. Friends will be received Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the Perry Highway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11403 Perry Highway, Wexford 15090 where a Funeral Service will be held following visitation. Arrangements entrusted by the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020