MADER DAVID ERIC
Age 39, of Carrick, formerly of Baldwin-Whitehall, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Cherished son of Patricia (Mader) Weber (Stanley Shuey) and stepson of Kevin Weber; dear brother of Stephanie (Mark Sabin), Kenneth and Chelsea Weber; adored grandson of Catherine and the late Albert R. Mader; very special nephew to Albert Mader (Linda), Marie Hawrenko (Dale), Christine Wilson (Doug), Catherine Ennis (Larry), Martin (Carla), William and the late Robert Mader; loving uncle to Oliver and Chase Sabin; treasured cousin and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020