Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID MADER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID ERIC MADER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID ERIC MADER Obituary
MADER DAVID ERIC

Age 39, of Carrick, formerly of Baldwin-Whitehall, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Cherished son of Patricia (Mader) Weber (Stanley Shuey) and stepson of Kevin Weber; dear brother of Stephanie (Mark Sabin), Kenneth and Chelsea Weber; adored grandson of Catherine and the late Albert R. Mader; very special nephew to Albert Mader (Linda), Marie Hawrenko (Dale), Christine Wilson (Doug), Catherine Ennis (Larry), Martin (Carla), William and the late Robert Mader; loving uncle to Oliver and Chase Sabin; treasured cousin and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -