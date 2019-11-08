Home

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Florian Church
DAVID EUGENE MIZAK


1946 - 2019
DAVID EUGENE MIZAK Obituary
MIZAK DAVID EUGENE

Of Oakland, Maryland passed away August 6, 2019. Born in United February 7, 1946, son of the late Stephen and Pauline Kissell Mizak. He was a civilian employee for the US Air Force, and Sandia National Laboratory in Albuquerque, NM. He graduated high school from Greensburg Central Catholic, earned a Bachelor's degree at St. Vincent College, and Master's degree in Mathematics from Duquesne University and Electrical Engineering from University of Dayton. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by infant brother Stephen, infant sister Suzanne, paternal grandparents Michael and Suzanna Mizak, maternal grandparents Michael and Catherine Kissell, and brother-in-law James Zeigler. He is survived by wife Mary Francis Otero, step-daughter Fern Wroten (Anthony), two step-grandchildren Charlie and Jack, siblings Tina Zeigler, Daniel Mizak (Becky), Marian Newmeyer (Bruce), Uncle and Aunts Tom Kissell (Helen), Dorothy Abzanka, Francis Kissell, mother-in-law Helen Otero, and numerous nieces nephews and cousins. A Mass Service will be held in St. Florian Church Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. John A. Sedlak, celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allegany County Animal Shelter, 716 Furnace St., Cumberland, MD 21502.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
