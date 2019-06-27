Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DAVID F. GERBER


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GERBER DAVID F.

Of Eastlake, OH formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Athena (Forrest) Gerber; brother of Naomi Wells (Gerber), Jon Gerber and Rebecca (Andrew) Stapleton; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents. Friends received 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 29th at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., where a Blessing Service will be held following visiting at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
