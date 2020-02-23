Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-661-3134
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCABE BROS. INC. FUNERAL HOME
5300 Penn Ave.
Bloomfield, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCABE BROS. INC. FUNERAL HOME
5300 Penn Ave.
Bloomfield, PA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
McCABE BROS. INC. FUNERAL HOME
5300 Penn Ave.
Bloomfield, PA
View Map
DAVID F. JANCO Obituary
JANCO DAVID F.

Of Stanton Heights on Friday, February 21, 2020, age 70. Beloved husband of Margaret A. (Belli) Janco; father of Liz Janco; brother of Gregory Janco (Cathy) and Marian Leone (Joe); also survived by a niece and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. An employee of the PA Dept. of Environmental Protection, he retired as Program Manager for the Bureau of Oil and Gas in the Pittsburgh Region. David was a generous, funny, and intelligent man. He was stubborn, and would stick to his guns literally and figuratively. He enjoyed the outdoors, was the inventor of raccoon fishing, and a master of the skunk walk. He also enjoyed fishing, and went on many a trip with his father, brother, and friends. He hated having his picture taken and wouldn't be caught dead without his hat. He developed a deep and unexpected bond with Vinnie, a 6lb toy poodle just a smart and stubborn as he was. If he wasn't watching a movie, he was listening to the blues. He treasured the friendships he had with his former coworkers at the state. He delighted in his niece and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He adored his brother and sister. He loved his wife and daughter dearly and fiercely. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
