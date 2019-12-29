|
KOSMER DAVID F.
Age 76, of Castle Shannon passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband for 53 years of Nancy (Adams) Kosmer; devoted father of Dennis Kosmer, Stephen (Suzanne) Kosmer and Jennifer (Will) Herndon; proud "Pap" of Kara, Ethan, Ryan, Sarah, Lucy and Levi; brother of Dorothy (Bob) Zenkevich and Ronald (Paula) Kosmer; father-in-law of Monica; also survived by nieces and nephews. A retired construction estimator, Dave proudly served for five decades as a member of the Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department. Dave enjoyed hunting camp with family and friends as well as fishing; and was particularly fond of family reunion golf outings. He was an avid train collector and Pittsburgh sports fan; holding onto Steelers Season tickets for many years. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Sunday afternoon between 2-4 p.m. and on Monday either between 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Mass will be celebrated in St. Winifred Church Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019