|
|
LLOYD DAVID F.
On Thursday, September 5, 2019, at age 71, and a few hours short of 72 (born on September 6, 1947). Beloved husband of Terry "Mackie" Lloyd; father of Kevin Lloyd and Eric Lloyd (Melissa Redman Lloyd); devoted "Pup-Pup" to his grand daughter, Charlie Paige Lloyd; brother of Billy Lloyd (Mary Ann) and Vivian McManus (Ed); also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and his doggies, Big Dog, White Dog and Little Dog; son of the late William and Helen Lloyd. David was raised in Homewood. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1965, and John Carroll University in 1969. He served in the US Army in Vietnam where he was awarded a Bronze Star. David was the former CFO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and the founder of Pittsburgh North Star Soccer Club. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. Funeral Monday September 9, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Big Dave's memory may be made to an of your choice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019