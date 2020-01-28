|
MILLER DAVID F.
Age 59, of Mars, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Son of the late William and Christina Miller. Beloved husband of Carol L. (Beerhalter) Miller; father of David J. Miller and Daniel R. Miller; brother of William D. (Linda) Miller and Kathy (Jack) Simon. Family will welcome friends on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15229, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. David was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, and friend. He was a kind of man who was always hardworking, dedicated, giving, patient, and kind. David will always be remembered for his sense of humor and compassion. For 35 years, he worked for Allegheny General Hospital. He was also a proud Army Veteran and was in the Army Reserves for 22 years. Dave was a blessing to each of us that were fortunate to know him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to : 600 River Ave Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
