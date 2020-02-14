|
|
VICKER DAVID F.
Age 80, of South Fayette Twp., formerly of Robinson Twp., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth L. (Wilhoit) Vicker; loving father of David R. Vicker (Anna), Debra L. McVicker (David) and Daniel T. Vicker (Lisa). Stepfather of the late Kelly Weidaw. Brother of Thomas Vicker and the late Audrey Clark, Janice Campbell and Kenneth Vicker. Also survived by four grandchildren; Robert and Matthew Maxwell and Jenna and Shayna Vicker; and one great-grandchild, Skyler Maxwell. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, where funeral service will be held Monday, 11:00 a.m. www.henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020