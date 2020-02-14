Home

Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
DAVID F. VICKER Obituary
VICKER DAVID F.

Age 80, of South Fayette Twp., formerly of Robinson Twp., on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth L. (Wilhoit) Vicker; loving father of David R. Vicker (Anna), Debra L. McVicker (David) and Daniel T. Vicker (Lisa). Stepfather of the late Kelly Weidaw.  Brother of Thomas Vicker and the late Audrey Clark, Janice Campbell and Kenneth Vicker. Also survived by four grandchildren; Robert and Matthew Maxwell and Jenna and Shayna Vicker; and one great-grandchild, Skyler Maxwell.  Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie, where funeral service will be held Monday, 11:00 a.m.   www.henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
