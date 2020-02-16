Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
12:30 PM - 7:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
DAVID FLOCKHART Jr.


1935 - 2020
DAVID FLOCKHART Jr. Obituary
FLOCKHART, JR. DAVID

Went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020, age 84, of Munhall. Son of the late David and Mary Flockhart; beloved husband of the late Shirley Flockhart; brother of Mark and Ian Flockhart and the late Janet Rehberg; survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; cherished friend of Jane Petruzzi and Bill and Carole Martin. David was a avid golfer and an active member of the Homeville Christian Church and member of OMNI Lodge #582 F&AM. Friends received on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Masonic Services will be held on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Homeville Christian Church, 4702 Eliza St., West Mifflin, PA 15122.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
