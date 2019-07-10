Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
More Obituaries for DAVID HEINAUER
DAVID G. "DAVE" HEINAUER

DAVID G. "DAVE" HEINAUER Obituary
HEINAUER DAVID G. "DAVE"

Age 78, of Penn Hills, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann; father of Cathleen (the late John) Ritzo, Cheryl (Jor'l) Campbell, David (Irma) Heinauer, Jr., Michelle (Chris) Halleran and Keith (Gina) Heinauer; grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of seven; son of the late Wilbert and Pearl (Bliss) Heinauer; step son of Betty Heinauer; brother of Deborah (Rob) Wensel and Sheila McNamara. Dave was an avid Drag Racer and partner of the car "Mission Impossible". He had a passion for cars including his 1932 Ford Victoria Street Rod, and a lifelong love of motorcycles. He was the former owner of Auto Parts Plus in Penn Hills for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills, Thursday from 1-3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
