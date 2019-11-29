|
|
MALLOY DAVID G.
Age 54, of West Mifflin, on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. He was a son of Dave "Joseph D." and Elizabeth "Betty" (O'Leary) Malloy of West Mifflin. Dave was a true fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams and was an avid reader. Besides his parents, he is survived by his brother, Joseph P. (Lisa) Malloy of West Mifflin and his sister, Mary Beth (Glenn) Artim of West Mifflin; uncle of Joey Malloy and other nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 12-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, PA 412-466-3300, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m., Rev Michael Conway officiating. Burial will be at Holy Name Cemetery. Dave's family requests during the visitation and funeral, if you'd wear your favorite Steeler clothing.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019