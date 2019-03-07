Home

Age 78 of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on March 5, 2019.  Beloved husband of Nancy  Bert for 39 years; stepfather of Cathy (Joseph) Dello Stritto; nephew of Jack (Norma) Harmon; brother-in-law of Robert Parks; and also survived by many Harmon and Getkin cousins.   Preceded in death by father, Henry Bert; and mother, Lillian (William) Cowan.  He was an Army and Air Force Veteran and after the service went on to work as  a psychologist for close to 25 years at Mayview State Hospital. Friends will be received on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Interment to follow at Smithfield East End Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
