Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
DAVID H. "BRAD" BRADFIELD Sr.

BRADFIELD DAVID H. "BRAD", SR.

Age 70, of Collier Twp., on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (Lozoraitis) Bradfield; loving father of the late David H. Bradfield, Jr.; brother of the late William Bradfield, Marion Frisch and Sally Jones; brother-in-law of Suzanne Bradfield; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the U.S. Army and recipient of the Purple Heart. Mr. Bradfield retired as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and a member of the Cuddy V.F.W. Friends received Sunday, 2-6 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. View and add condolences at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
